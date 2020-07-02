All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:51 PM

2314 Midtown Terrace #1125

2314 Mid Town Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Mid Town Terrace, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
PRICE REDUCTION FOR QUICK RENTAL!!!! 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Park Central Subdivision - 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in Park Central Subdivision. Great Amenities! Close to Universal Area!!!

Qualifications:

The application fee is $75 per person over the age of 18 who will be residing at the property
The move in costs will be $1250.00 deposit (if the background check comes back with no issues) and first months rent.
Move in time of two weeks or less
3X the rental rate for income from all parties

(RLNE4300840)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 have any available units?
2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 pet-friendly?
No, 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 offer parking?
No, 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 does not offer parking.
Does 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 have a pool?
No, 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 have accessible units?
No, 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2314 Midtown Terrace #1125 does not have units with air conditioning.

