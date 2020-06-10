All apartments in Orlando
2314 DEPAUW AVENUE
2314 DEPAUW AVENUE

2314 Depauw Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Depauw Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Super cute CHARMER in the HEART of College Park. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features hardwood floors, living/dining combo and updated kitchen with granite counters and plenty of STORAGE. The indoor laundry room is right off the kitchen. This home had air duct cleaning in March 2020 and is move-in ready. Rent includes washer/dryer and Lawn Care!! Easy access to I-4, just minutes to shops & dining, Advent Health and Downtown Orlando. Zoned for Princeton Elementary!! Contact me to schedule your preview today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE have any available units?
2314 DEPAUW AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE have?
Some of 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2314 DEPAUW AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE offers parking.
Does 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 DEPAUW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

