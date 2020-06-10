2314 DEPAUW AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Super cute CHARMER in the HEART of College Park. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home features hardwood floors, living/dining combo and updated kitchen with granite counters and plenty of STORAGE. The indoor laundry room is right off the kitchen. This home had air duct cleaning in March 2020 and is move-in ready. Rent includes washer/dryer and Lawn Care!! Easy access to I-4, just minutes to shops & dining, Advent Health and Downtown Orlando. Zoned for Princeton Elementary!! Contact me to schedule your preview today!