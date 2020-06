Amenities

What a location! S. Eola / Thornton Park District - Across from the New Dog Park and newly built Brownstones on Summerlin Ave. This half of duplex is 1002 sqft and has been refurbished. Be surprised when opening the front door to a great view of the Living Room, Dining Room, and Sunroom to the French Doors and Patio area to a view of Lake Olive. Wood Floors, Newer Appliances, New Washer/Dryer, Lots of Storage, Walk-in Master Closet, Covered Parking & Lawn Care included.