23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This townhouse style condo comes complete with a one car garage, additional parking and private FENCED backyard / garden patio area with entrance from your back door. This charming well maintained home has real hard wood flooring, granite counter tops, plantation shutters, decorator paint, stainless appliances plus washer and dryer too. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are located on the second floor while the downstairs features a formal dining area, kitchen with breakfast nook, laundry space, half bath and living room. The AC unit has been recently replaced so power bills are very low. Lawn/garden care plus water are included. Hurry this home won't last long!

AWESOME LOCATION just 1 mile to Lake Eola and Downtown Orlando events!