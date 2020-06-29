All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:31 PM

23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2

23 Hillside Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23 Hillside Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This townhouse style condo comes complete with a one car garage, additional parking and private FENCED backyard / garden patio area with entrance from your back door. This charming well maintained home has real hard wood flooring, granite counter tops, plantation shutters, decorator paint, stainless appliances plus washer and dryer too. 3 bedrooms and 2 baths are located on the second floor while the downstairs features a formal dining area, kitchen with breakfast nook, laundry space, half bath and living room. The AC unit has been recently replaced so power bills are very low. Lawn/garden care plus water are included. Hurry this home won't last long!
AWESOME LOCATION just 1 mile to Lake Eola and Downtown Orlando events!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 have any available units?
23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 have?
Some of 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 currently offering any rent specials?
23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 pet-friendly?
No, 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 offer parking?
Yes, 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 offers parking.
Does 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 have a pool?
No, 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 does not have a pool.
Does 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 have accessible units?
No, 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 23 North Hillside Avenue - 2, #2 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Dwell Maitland
8700 Maitland Summit Blvd
Orlando, FL 32810
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave
Orlando, FL 32839
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach