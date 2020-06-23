All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

225 E. New Hampshire St #15

225 E New Hampshire St Unit 15 · No Longer Available
Location

225 E New Hampshire St Unit 15, Orlando, FL 32804
North Orange

Amenities

in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2/1 1st Floor College Park Condo - College Park 1st floor condo just east of I-4 and just west of Orange Avenue near the antique district. Located walking distance from Lake Ivanhoe and Florida Hospital. One-bathroom, full kitchen. Laundry facilities with coin washer/dryer available in common area of condos.

Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224
amy@wmgi.net

https://wilsonmanagementgroup.com/

(RLNE4614571)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 have any available units?
225 E. New Hampshire St #15 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 currently offering any rent specials?
225 E. New Hampshire St #15 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 pet-friendly?
No, 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 offer parking?
No, 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 does not offer parking.
Does 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 have a pool?
No, 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 does not have a pool.
Does 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 have accessible units?
No, 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 does not have accessible units.
Does 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 have units with dishwashers?
No, 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 have units with air conditioning?
No, 225 E. New Hampshire St #15 does not have units with air conditioning.
