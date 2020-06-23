225 E. New Hampshire St #15

Amenities
2/1 1st Floor College Park Condo - College Park 1st floor condo just east of I-4 and just west of Orange Avenue near the antique district. Located walking distance from Lake Ivanhoe and Florida Hospital. One-bathroom, full kitchen. Laundry facilities with coin washer/dryer available in common area of condos.
Animals by Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal
Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224
amy@wmgi.net
https://wilsonmanagementgroup.com/
