225 E. New Hampshire St #15

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities on-site laundry

2/1 1st Floor College Park Condo - College Park 1st floor condo just east of I-4 and just west of Orange Avenue near the antique district. Located walking distance from Lake Ivanhoe and Florida Hospital. One-bathroom, full kitchen. Laundry facilities with coin washer/dryer available in common area of condos.



Animals by Owner Approval.

Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal

Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal



Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224

amy@wmgi.net



https://wilsonmanagementgroup.com/



