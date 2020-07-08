224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool

LAKE LAWSONA charmer with 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths PLUS OFFICE/DEN/FORMAL DINING, 1 car carport, SWIMMING POOL, large fenced in backyard and more! Exterior has fresh paint, new interior paint, new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Ceramic tile throughout entire living areas with Parquet floors in the bedrooms. Kitchen opens up to a multi use room that can be an office, dining room, or bonus room. Large living room with separate sunroom off the front. Backyard features TWO covered porches. One is screened in and the other is open air. STORAGE SHED perfect for additional storage. POOL CARE INCLUDED IN RENT. Schedule your showing today.