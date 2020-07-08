All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 22 2020 at 1:54 AM

224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD

224 Lawsona Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

224 Lawsona Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
LAKE LAWSONA charmer with 2 bedrooms 1.5 baths PLUS OFFICE/DEN/FORMAL DINING, 1 car carport, SWIMMING POOL, large fenced in backyard and more! Exterior has fresh paint, new interior paint, new light fixtures and ceiling fans. Ceramic tile throughout entire living areas with Parquet floors in the bedrooms. Kitchen opens up to a multi use room that can be an office, dining room, or bonus room. Large living room with separate sunroom off the front. Backyard features TWO covered porches. One is screened in and the other is open air. STORAGE SHED perfect for additional storage. POOL CARE INCLUDED IN RENT. Schedule your showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have any available units?
224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have?
Some of 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD offers parking.
Does 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have a pool?
Yes, 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD has a pool.
Does 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 224 S LAWSONA BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.

