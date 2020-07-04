2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE

Amenities

Available NOW. MOVE-IN READY in the HEART of College Park! Walk to everything: Princeton Elementary School, Princeton Park, Edgewater shops and dining. This adorable two-story townhome style condo includes Lawn Care AND Water/Sewer!!! Recently updated throughout with wood floors, granite counters, crown molding, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs features wood floors in living, dining, and kitchen which opens to a cute & cozy private patio overlooking green space. There is a 1/2 bath is downstairs also for your entertaining guest's convenience. Upstairs is an oversized master bedroom with a generous WALK-IN closet. A 2nd bedroom and full bath complete the upstairs. Attached to the patio is a private utility room with additional storage. Conveniently located within minutes to I-4, 408 & Advent Health. Zoned for highly rated Princeton Elementary. Come see why so many want to call College Park home enjoy your own small-town feel just outside of Downtown Orlando.