2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM

2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE

2220 Elizabeth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2220 Elizabeth Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available NOW. MOVE-IN READY in the HEART of College Park! Walk to everything: Princeton Elementary School, Princeton Park, Edgewater shops and dining. This adorable two-story townhome style condo includes Lawn Care AND Water/Sewer!!! Recently updated throughout with wood floors, granite counters, crown molding, and stainless steel appliances. Downstairs features wood floors in living, dining, and kitchen which opens to a cute & cozy private patio overlooking green space. There is a 1/2 bath is downstairs also for your entertaining guest's convenience. Upstairs is an oversized master bedroom with a generous WALK-IN closet. A 2nd bedroom and full bath complete the upstairs. Attached to the patio is a private utility room with additional storage. Conveniently located within minutes to I-4, 408 & Advent Health. Zoned for highly rated Princeton Elementary. Come see why so many want to call College Park home enjoy your own small-town feel just outside of Downtown Orlando.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE have any available units?
2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE have?
Some of 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2220 ELIZABETH AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

