All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316
Last updated June 19 2020 at 9:41 AM

2213 Metropolitan Way #1316

2213 Metropolitan Way · (407) 896-1200 ext. 233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Park Central
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2213 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
pool
tennis court
1/1 Condo In Gated Community Of The Belmont At Park Central - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 1-bedroom, 1-bath ground floor unit with 605 total square feet in The Belmont at Park Central, a guard gated community. This unit has a living/dining room combo, utility room, washer and dryer, bedroom with walk-in closet, and a screened-in porch. The community has a fitness room, tennis courts and community pool.

All information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Animals By Owner Approval.
Additional Security Deposit: $200 per approved animal
Nonrefundable Animal Fee: $100 per approved animal

Property Manager:
Lionel Hebert
407-896-1200 ext 233

(RLNE5834708)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 have any available units?
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 have?
Some of 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 offer parking?
No, 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 does not offer parking.
Does 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 have a pool?
Yes, 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 has a pool.
Does 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 have accessible units?
No, 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2213 Metropolitan Way #1316?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Rialto
7343 Sand Lake Rd
Orlando, FL 32819
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity