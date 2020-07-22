All apartments in Orlando
2210 Vivada Street
Last updated December 18 2019 at 9:58 PM

2210 Vivada Street

2210 Vivada Street · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Vivada Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1131736

Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Mid-Century Modern! Located in the heart of downtown Orlando's trendy Colonialtown North. 3 bedroom/2 bath charmer, with large bonus room perfect for an office, guest room or playroom, sure to delight your senses with lush landscaping on an over-sized lot and contemporary upgrades throughout the interior. Zoned for A Rated Schools!! Winter Park High School and the new K-8 Audubon School are among the top-rated and most highly sought-after schools in all of Orange County.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Vivada Street have any available units?
2210 Vivada Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Vivada Street have?
Some of 2210 Vivada Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Vivada Street currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Vivada Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Vivada Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2210 Vivada Street is pet friendly.
Does 2210 Vivada Street offer parking?
No, 2210 Vivada Street does not offer parking.
Does 2210 Vivada Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Vivada Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Vivada Street have a pool?
Yes, 2210 Vivada Street has a pool.
Does 2210 Vivada Street have accessible units?
No, 2210 Vivada Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Vivada Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2210 Vivada Street has units with dishwashers.
