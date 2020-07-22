2210 Vivada Street

Amenities
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1131736
Please ask our leasing agent about the Jetty Bond deposit program. Pay only 35% of the standard security deposit. Mid-Century Modern! Located in the heart of downtown Orlando's trendy Colonialtown North. 3 bedroom/2 bath charmer, with large bonus room perfect for an office, guest room or playroom, sure to delight your senses with lush landscaping on an over-sized lot and contemporary upgrades throughout the interior. Zoned for A Rated Schools!! Winter Park High School and the new K-8 Audubon School are among the top-rated and most highly sought-after schools in all of Orange County.
|Amenities: Cats ok,Dogs ok,Ceiling fans,Stainless steel appliances,Wood flooring,Pool,Granite countertops,Dishwasher,Microwave,Large backyard,Blinds
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.