2203 Yankee Pl

2203 Yankee Place · (813) 474-7410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2203 Yankee Place, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1095 · Avail. now

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
A spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom cozy Orlando condo with a view of a pond. There are brand new SS fridge and stove in the unit ( pictures shown) has a 24 hour guard gate with top of the line security. Has a washer and dryer hookup. Has a screened porch, minutes from international drive. Has a shopping mart, a pool, private country store, tennis courts, waterfront view.Water is included with the unit. This property is pet friendly and has walk in closets, there is plenty of storage space. the screened porch overlooks the lake in the back

2203 YANKEE PLACE, ORLANDO, FL 32839

call me at 813 4747410 if you have any questions

(RLNE5522172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2203 Yankee Pl have any available units?
2203 Yankee Pl has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2203 Yankee Pl have?
Some of 2203 Yankee Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2203 Yankee Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2203 Yankee Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2203 Yankee Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 2203 Yankee Pl is pet friendly.
Does 2203 Yankee Pl offer parking?
No, 2203 Yankee Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2203 Yankee Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2203 Yankee Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2203 Yankee Pl have a pool?
Yes, 2203 Yankee Pl has a pool.
Does 2203 Yankee Pl have accessible units?
No, 2203 Yankee Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2203 Yankee Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2203 Yankee Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
