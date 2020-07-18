2203 Yankee Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool tennis court

A spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom cozy Orlando condo with a view of a pond. There are brand new SS fridge and stove in the unit ( pictures shown) has a 24 hour guard gate with top of the line security. Has a washer and dryer hookup. Has a screened porch, minutes from international drive. Has a shopping mart, a pool, private country store, tennis courts, waterfront view.Water is included with the unit. This property is pet friendly and has walk in closets, there is plenty of storage space. the screened porch overlooks the lake in the back



2203 YANKEE PLACE, ORLANDO, FL 32839



call me at 813 4747410 if you have any questions



(RLNE5522172)