2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 Available 09/14/20 ORLANDO: 2/2 with Pool View - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 14th! This 874 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor. Decorate your way as this space features neutral paint, ceiling fans, volume ceilings, all appliances and washer/dryer. It is a 3rd floor unit with a screened balcony which offers a great pool view. Carpet for your comfort is in the living areas and vinyl floors in the kitchen and bath. The condo has an alarm system that you can have monitored.

This guard-gated community has it all! There are many amenities, such as a business center, clubhouse, indoor basketball, lighted tennis ct, fitness, pool, hot tub, a zen yoga/aerobics room, movie room and an air conditioned racquetball court. All the attractions are within a few short minutes of you. You are less than a mile from the Mall at Millennia and just a few short minutes to I-4 and downtown Orlando!



Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



3rd Floor Unit

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Includes Washer/Dryer

Volume Ceilings with Fans

Shower Only, No Tub

Walk-in Closet

Carpet and Vinyl Flooring

Screened Balcony

Water Included

Pool View

Gas water heater and gas furnace utilities are tenants responsibilities.

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy.



HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult 18 years old and above.



Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



