All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

2201 Metropolitan Way #1434

2201 Metropolitan Way · (407) 682-8673 ext. 20
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Park Central
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2201 Metropolitan Way, Orlando, FL 32839
Park Central

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 874 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
alarm system
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
racquetball court
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 Available 09/14/20 ORLANDO: 2/2 with Pool View - AVAILABLE SEPTEMBER 14th! This 874 sq ft 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 3rd floor. Decorate your way as this space features neutral paint, ceiling fans, volume ceilings, all appliances and washer/dryer. It is a 3rd floor unit with a screened balcony which offers a great pool view. Carpet for your comfort is in the living areas and vinyl floors in the kitchen and bath. The condo has an alarm system that you can have monitored.
This guard-gated community has it all! There are many amenities, such as a business center, clubhouse, indoor basketball, lighted tennis ct, fitness, pool, hot tub, a zen yoga/aerobics room, movie room and an air conditioned racquetball court. All the attractions are within a few short minutes of you. You are less than a mile from the Mall at Millennia and just a few short minutes to I-4 and downtown Orlando!

Many of CFRP Realty’s Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
3rd Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Includes Washer/Dryer
Volume Ceilings with Fans
Shower Only, No Tub
Walk-in Closet
Carpet and Vinyl Flooring
Screened Balcony
Water Included
Pool View
Gas water heater and gas furnace utilities are tenants responsibilities.
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlord’s liability policy.

HOA has application and the move in date is subject to their approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

Small Pets (30lbs and under) are allowed - NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult 18 years old and above.

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3222334)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 have any available units?
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 have?
Some of 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 currently offering any rent specials?
2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 is pet friendly.
Does 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 offer parking?
No, 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 does not offer parking.
Does 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 have a pool?
Yes, 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 has a pool.
Does 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 have accessible units?
Yes, 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 has accessible units.
Does 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434 does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2201 Metropolitan Way #1434?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highpoint Club Apartments
11100 Point Sylvan Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Sea Isle Resort Apartments
6801 Sea Coral Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity