219 S Lakewood Dr. - 219 S Lakewood Ave. This 1,700 sq ft house for rent is located in downtown Orlando in the Milk District less than 2 miles from downtown Orlando. Brick house with carport. 3 bed rooms/ 2 bath rooms, tile flooring, over 1,700 square feet of centrally cooled living space plus a large screened in patio. Fenced in back yard. Lawn care is included. Washer/dryer hook up. Choice to Rent the washer and dryer for $25/month. Pets are welcome for an additional $30/month.

First month rent of $1,595 plus a refundable security deposit of $1,595 is required at move in.



