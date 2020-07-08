All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

219 S Lakewood Dr.

219 S Lakewood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

219 S Lakewood Drive, Orlando, FL 32803
East Central Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
219 S Lakewood Dr. - 219 S Lakewood Ave. This 1,700 sq ft house for rent is located in downtown Orlando in the Milk District less than 2 miles from downtown Orlando. Brick house with carport. 3 bed rooms/ 2 bath rooms, tile flooring, over 1,700 square feet of centrally cooled living space plus a large screened in patio. Fenced in back yard. Lawn care is included. Washer/dryer hook up. Choice to Rent the washer and dryer for $25/month. Pets are welcome for an additional $30/month.
First month rent of $1,595 plus a refundable security deposit of $1,595 is required at move in.

(RLNE4623028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 219 S Lakewood Dr. have any available units?
219 S Lakewood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 219 S Lakewood Dr. have?
Some of 219 S Lakewood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 219 S Lakewood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
219 S Lakewood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 219 S Lakewood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 219 S Lakewood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 219 S Lakewood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 219 S Lakewood Dr. offers parking.
Does 219 S Lakewood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 219 S Lakewood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 219 S Lakewood Dr. have a pool?
No, 219 S Lakewood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 219 S Lakewood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 219 S Lakewood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 219 S Lakewood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 219 S Lakewood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
