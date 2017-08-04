All apartments in Orlando
2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328

2119 Lake Debra Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2119 Lake Debra Drive, Orlando, FL 32835
Metro West

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
hot tub
internet access
media room
2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 Available 05/01/20 FOR RENT! Beautiful 2/2 Lake View Condo @ Alvista Metrowest. Close to Valencia College ! - FOR RENT! Beautiful 2/2 Lake View Condo. Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, vaulted ceilings, located at Alvista- Metrowest. This unique community include a resort-style swimming pool and golf course location. Indoor Bicycle Storage Room Pet Friendly Community. Outdoor Sport Court. Community Gas Grill/BBQ Area . Fitness on Demand Center Featuring Spin Bikes. TRX Fitness Equipment Center. Brand New State of the Art Fitness Facility (24-Hour). Technology Station with Printer. On-Site Movie Theatre Lounge. Coffee Bar with Wifi. Refreshing Community Pool with Soothing Waterfall Wall. Refreshing Resort Inspired Poolside Hot Tub. Car Care Center with Vacuum and Washing Bay.
This condo is close to Valencia College, Theme Parks, Restaurants and Shopping. Great schools.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4811791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 have any available units?
2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 have?
Some of 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 currently offering any rent specials?
2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 is pet friendly.
Does 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 offer parking?
No, 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 does not offer parking.
Does 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 have a pool?
Yes, 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 has a pool.
Does 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 have accessible units?
No, 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 does not have accessible units.
Does 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 does not have units with dishwashers.
