2119 Lake Debra Drive #1328 Available 05/01/20 FOR RENT! Beautiful 2/2 Lake View Condo @ Alvista Metrowest. Close to Valencia College ! - FOR RENT! Beautiful 2/2 Lake View Condo. Freshly painted, stainless steel appliances, wood floors, vaulted ceilings, located at Alvista- Metrowest. This unique community include a resort-style swimming pool and golf course location. Indoor Bicycle Storage Room Pet Friendly Community. Outdoor Sport Court. Community Gas Grill/BBQ Area . Fitness on Demand Center Featuring Spin Bikes. TRX Fitness Equipment Center. Brand New State of the Art Fitness Facility (24-Hour). Technology Station with Printer. On-Site Movie Theatre Lounge. Coffee Bar with Wifi. Refreshing Community Pool with Soothing Waterfall Wall. Refreshing Resort Inspired Poolside Hot Tub. Car Care Center with Vacuum and Washing Bay.

This condo is close to Valencia College, Theme Parks, Restaurants and Shopping. Great schools.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4811791)