Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
2114 PATTERSON AVENUE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM
1 of 22
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2114 PATTERSON AVENUE
2114 Patterson Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2114 Patterson Avenue, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come and take a look at this 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home. Centrally located. Closed to main shops, restaurants and schools. Great rental price. Won't last long!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have any available units?
2114 PATTERSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2114 PATTERSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Zen
9835 Namaste Loop
Orlando, FL 32836
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Palms at World Gateway
9000 Avenue Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach