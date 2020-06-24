All apartments in Orlando
2114 PATTERSON AVENUE

2114 Patterson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2114 Patterson Avenue, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come and take a look at this 4 bedroom 2 bath single family home. Centrally located. Closed to main shops, restaurants and schools. Great rental price. Won't last long!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have any available units?
2114 PATTERSON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
2114 PATTERSON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 PATTERSON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
