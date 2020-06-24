2111 VIVADA STREET

Amenities

Single family home for lease in COLONIAL TOWN area of Downtown Orlando! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large privately fenced in back yard. Relax and enjoy one of two outdoor patios! This home offers 1,762 SF of living space with a formal dining room and large family room! Recently remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, dark cabinets, and like new appliances. Large master suite with attached bathroom and large walk in closet. Two additional guest bedrooms and guest bathroom offer room for all of your family and friends! Mini indoor solarium!



Available now!



Must have RENTERS INSURANCE** 12 Month Lease

$75 Application Fee

$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved

$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed

RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED