2111 VIVADA STREET
2111 VIVADA STREET

2111 Vivada Street · No Longer Available
Location

2111 Vivada Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Single family home for lease in COLONIAL TOWN area of Downtown Orlando! This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has a large privately fenced in back yard. Relax and enjoy one of two outdoor patios! This home offers 1,762 SF of living space with a formal dining room and large family room! Recently remodeled kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, dark cabinets, and like new appliances. Large master suite with attached bathroom and large walk in closet. Two additional guest bedrooms and guest bathroom offer room for all of your family and friends! Mini indoor solarium!

Available now!

Must have RENTERS INSURANCE** 12 Month Lease
$75 Application Fee
$125 Lease Admin Fee once application is approved
$250 Pet fee PER pet, max of 2 allowed
RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 250
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2111 VIVADA STREET have any available units?
2111 VIVADA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2111 VIVADA STREET have?
Some of 2111 VIVADA STREET's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2111 VIVADA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2111 VIVADA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2111 VIVADA STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2111 VIVADA STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2111 VIVADA STREET offer parking?
No, 2111 VIVADA STREET does not offer parking.
Does 2111 VIVADA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2111 VIVADA STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2111 VIVADA STREET have a pool?
No, 2111 VIVADA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2111 VIVADA STREET have accessible units?
No, 2111 VIVADA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2111 VIVADA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2111 VIVADA STREET has units with dishwashers.
