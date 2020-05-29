All apartments in Orlando
206 E. South Street #1007
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

206 E. South Street #1007

206 E South St Unit 1007 · No Longer Available
Location

206 E South St Unit 1007, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
media room
pet friendly
- PENDING - This Awesome location is in the very heart of downtown Orlando and is hands down an unbeatable location. The Grande Condos are located on the corner of South St. and Rosalind, across the street is the new absolutely stunning Dr. Phillips Performing Art Center. You will be able to walk everywhere from your new home. Walking distance to Orlando's AmWay arena and our new MLS Soccer stadium. Walk to Publix grocery store, Starbucks, Solaire at the Plaza 12 screen movie theater and beautiful city parks, including Lake Eola. Lake Eola is Orlando's premier park. This is large 2 bedroom with 1085 square feet and a split floor plan, which works great for roommates. French doors open onto private patio. Wood laminate flooring through out. Fully equipped kitchen comes with refrigerator with ice maker, range, range hood with microwave, dishwasher, disposal. Stackable Washer/Dryer included. Amenities, at the Grande include pool with huge pool deck and fitness center. Two assigned parking spaces #541 and #542 located on the 7th floor.

(RLNE3244362)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 E. South Street #1007 have any available units?
206 E. South Street #1007 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 206 E. South Street #1007 have?
Some of 206 E. South Street #1007's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 E. South Street #1007 currently offering any rent specials?
206 E. South Street #1007 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 E. South Street #1007 pet-friendly?
Yes, 206 E. South Street #1007 is pet friendly.
Does 206 E. South Street #1007 offer parking?
Yes, 206 E. South Street #1007 offers parking.
Does 206 E. South Street #1007 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 206 E. South Street #1007 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 E. South Street #1007 have a pool?
Yes, 206 E. South Street #1007 has a pool.
Does 206 E. South Street #1007 have accessible units?
No, 206 E. South Street #1007 does not have accessible units.
Does 206 E. South Street #1007 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 E. South Street #1007 has units with dishwashers.
