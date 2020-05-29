206 E. South Street #1007

Amenities

- PENDING - This Awesome location is in the very heart of downtown Orlando and is hands down an unbeatable location. The Grande Condos are located on the corner of South St. and Rosalind, across the street is the new absolutely stunning Dr. Phillips Performing Art Center. You will be able to walk everywhere from your new home. Walking distance to Orlando's AmWay arena and our new MLS Soccer stadium. Walk to Publix grocery store, Starbucks, Solaire at the Plaza 12 screen movie theater and beautiful city parks, including Lake Eola. Lake Eola is Orlando's premier park. This is large 2 bedroom with 1085 square feet and a split floor plan, which works great for roommates. French doors open onto private patio. Wood laminate flooring through out. Fully equipped kitchen comes with refrigerator with ice maker, range, range hood with microwave, dishwasher, disposal. Stackable Washer/Dryer included. Amenities, at the Grande include pool with huge pool deck and fitness center. Two assigned parking spaces #541 and #542 located on the 7th floor.



