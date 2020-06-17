2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J

Amenities

3/2 Condominium in Conway Area - Dont miss this 3/2 in the Gated Community of Miriada in Conway! The third bedroom can be used as an office and comes complete with closet and beautiful French doors for privacy. A first-floor unit, this condo offers you the opportunity to surround yourself in sheer luxury. Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tile floors in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms are just a few of the amenities that this residence affords you. Miriada is a gated community rich in amenities including Fitness Center, Dog Park, Pool and Clubhouse with Outdoor Kitchen, Located 10 minutes from Orlando Int'l Airport and Downtown. Don't let this fabulous opportunity pass you by. This unit is available Immediately. Sorry, NO pets allowed.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3775718)