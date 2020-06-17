All apartments in Orlando
2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J

2041 Dixie Belle Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2041 Dixie Belle Dr, Orlando, FL 32812
Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
3/2 Condominium in Conway Area - Dont miss this 3/2 in the Gated Community of Miriada in Conway! The third bedroom can be used as an office and comes complete with closet and beautiful French doors for privacy. A first-floor unit, this condo offers you the opportunity to surround yourself in sheer luxury. Crown molding, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and tile floors in the living area and carpet in the bedrooms are just a few of the amenities that this residence affords you. Miriada is a gated community rich in amenities including Fitness Center, Dog Park, Pool and Clubhouse with Outdoor Kitchen, Located 10 minutes from Orlando Int'l Airport and Downtown. Don't let this fabulous opportunity pass you by. This unit is available Immediately. Sorry, NO pets allowed.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J have any available units?
2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J have?
Some of 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J currently offering any rent specials?
2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J pet-friendly?
Yes, 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J is pet friendly.
Does 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J offer parking?
No, 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J does not offer parking.
Does 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J have a pool?
Yes, 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J has a pool.
Does 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J have accessible units?
No, 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J does not have accessible units.
Does 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J have units with dishwashers?
No, 2041 Dixie Belle Dr., # J does not have units with dishwashers.

