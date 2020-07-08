Amenities

2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M Available 07/10/20 Super nice 4 bed/2 bath in Orlando! AVAILABLE JULY 10th! - Really nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath condo on ground floor! All appliances, except no microwave, ceramic tile in living room, dining area, hallway, kitchen and baths. Living room/dining area combo. Inside utility room with washer and dryer included. Water/Sewer/Trash Included

Gated community offers a pool, clubhouse and playground. Convenient to major roads for easy access.



Many of CFRP Realtys Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.



FEATURES:

Ground Floor Unit

All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Gas Cooking Stove

Breakfast Bar/Pass Thru Window

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Carpet and Tile Flooring

Ceiling Fans

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



NO PETS ALLOWED



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.



EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



How to prove your income?



Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



