2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:22 AM

2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M

2035 Dixie Belle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
range
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
playground
pool
2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M Available 07/10/20 Super nice 4 bed/2 bath in Orlando! AVAILABLE JULY 10th! - Really nice 4 bedroom, 2 bath condo on ground floor! All appliances, except no microwave, ceramic tile in living room, dining area, hallway, kitchen and baths. Living room/dining area combo. Inside utility room with washer and dryer included. Water/Sewer/Trash Included
Gated community offers a pool, clubhouse and playground. Convenient to major roads for easy access.

Many of CFRP Realtys Properties are enrolled in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program. Those properties enrolled in this program have included into the advertised monthly rent a charge of $20 for the delivery of monthly filters to the residence. Tenant(s) understands and agrees to auto-enrollment in the AC Filter and Maintenance Reduction Program at a cost of $20 per month without demand, payable with rent as outlined in the lease agreement.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
Ground Floor Unit
All Appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Gas Cooking Stove
Breakfast Bar/Pass Thru Window
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Carpet and Tile Flooring
Ceiling Fans
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

NO PETS ALLOWED

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in.

EXAMPLE: You must have $3000 gross income (you must be able to prove this income) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

How to prove your income?

Requires 2 current pay stubs or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4152791)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M have any available units?
2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M have?
Some of 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M's amenities include in unit laundry, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M currently offering any rent specials?
2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M pet-friendly?
No, 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M offer parking?
No, 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M does not offer parking.
Does 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M have a pool?
Yes, 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M has a pool.
Does 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M have accessible units?
Yes, 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M has accessible units.
Does 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 Dixie Belle Dr #M does not have units with dishwashers.

