2031 Dixie Belle Dr #P
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

2031 Dixie Belle Dr #P

2031 Dixie Belle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2031 Dixie Belle Drive, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
2031 Dixie Belle Dr #P Available 02/10/20 ORLANDO: Miriada Community - Convenient to Airport, Half off 1st full month's rent - AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 10th! This condo has a great location...in the gated community of Miriada. You will feel welcome when you walk into this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit on the 2nd floor! Laminate flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features an opening into the dining room that also has a bar area for additional seating and is open to the living room. Other features include an inside utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans and more! Call today to schedule an appointment to see it!
Gated Community features include a clubhouse with fitness center, pool, tennis court, car wash area, bbq/picnic area and a playground.

EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY

FEATURES:
2nd floor unit
All appliances EXCEPT Microwave
Breakfast Bar
Living Room/Dining Area Combo
Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer
Laminate/Carpet flooring
Ceiling Fans
Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy

HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.

SCHOOLS:
Dover Shores Elementary
Jackson Middle
Boone High

Small pets are allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

APPLICATION PROCESS:

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.

What is verifiable income:

Requires 2 current pay stubsor a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE3001001)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

