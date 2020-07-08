Amenities

2031 Dixie Belle Dr #P Available 02/10/20 ORLANDO: Miriada Community - Convenient to Airport, Half off 1st full month's rent - AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 10th! This condo has a great location...in the gated community of Miriada. You will feel welcome when you walk into this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit on the 2nd floor! Laminate flooring throughout with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen features an opening into the dining room that also has a bar area for additional seating and is open to the living room. Other features include an inside utility room with washer and dryer, ceiling fans and more! Call today to schedule an appointment to see it!

Gated Community features include a clubhouse with fitness center, pool, tennis court, car wash area, bbq/picnic area and a playground.



FEATURES:

2nd floor unit

All appliances EXCEPT Microwave

Breakfast Bar

Living Room/Dining Area Combo

Inside Utility w/Washer and Dryer

Laminate/Carpet flooring

Ceiling Fans

Tenants are REQUIRED to have renters insurance with 100k of liability insurance or landlords liability policy



HOA has their own application and approval process. Applicant(s) to pay for Association Application Fee. Once approved and moves forward with leasing the unit, the owner will reimburse the cost of fee back to the applicant.



SCHOOLS:

Dover Shores Elementary

Jackson Middle

Boone High



Small pets are allowed - Under 30lbs. NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! All pets are subject to owner approval. A minimum deposit of $500 is required of which $100 is non-refundable. PICTURE OF PET IS REQUIRED WITH APPLICATION.



PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST! EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY!

APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult



APPLICATION PROCESS:



We check:

Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)

Rental history

Employment

Sexual offender websites

Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)



Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. IE: You must have $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for $1000 a month rental.



What is verifiable income:



Requires 2 current pay stubsor a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.



ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!



