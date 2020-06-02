202 E South St #6042

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool

LIVE DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! Very well maintained 1 bed / 1 bath at The Grande Condominiums conveniently located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando across the street from the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts !! - LIVE DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! Very well maintained 1 bed / 1 bath at The Grande Condominiums conveniently located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando across the street from the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts & only minutes from Publix, Lake Eola, Restaurants / Bars, & major roadways. This condo has been completely updated. Features include hardwood floors throughout the living space, fully equipped kitchen with granite counters & 42" solid wood cabinets, spacious master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, & a large (dual entry) bathroom with tub /shower combo. Other features include a balcony with a city view, 1 assigned parking space, & washer/dryer. The Grande is a private gated community. Amenities include a fitness center & community pool. Water, Sewer, & garbage also Included! This well maintained unit won't last long. Excellent Value for the Location. NO PETS! MUST SEE!



Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3293090)