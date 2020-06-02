All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

202 E South St #6042

202 E South St Unit 6042 · No Longer Available
Location

202 E South St Unit 6042, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
LIVE DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! Very well maintained 1 bed / 1 bath at The Grande Condominiums conveniently located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando across the street from the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts !! - LIVE DOWNTOWN ORLANDO! Very well maintained 1 bed / 1 bath at The Grande Condominiums conveniently located in the Heart of Downtown Orlando across the street from the Dr. Phillips Center for Performing Arts & only minutes from Publix, Lake Eola, Restaurants / Bars, & major roadways. This condo has been completely updated. Features include hardwood floors throughout the living space, fully equipped kitchen with granite counters & 42" solid wood cabinets, spacious master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, & a large (dual entry) bathroom with tub /shower combo. Other features include a balcony with a city view, 1 assigned parking space, & washer/dryer. The Grande is a private gated community. Amenities include a fitness center & community pool. Water, Sewer, & garbage also Included! This well maintained unit won't last long. Excellent Value for the Location. NO PETS! MUST SEE!

Please TEXT or call Listing Agent JOHN TURNER (407) 701-0018 with questions or to schedule a showing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3293090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 E South St #6042 have any available units?
202 E South St #6042 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 202 E South St #6042 have?
Some of 202 E South St #6042's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 E South St #6042 currently offering any rent specials?
202 E South St #6042 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 E South St #6042 pet-friendly?
No, 202 E South St #6042 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 202 E South St #6042 offer parking?
Yes, 202 E South St #6042 offers parking.
Does 202 E South St #6042 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 202 E South St #6042 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 E South St #6042 have a pool?
Yes, 202 E South St #6042 has a pool.
Does 202 E South St #6042 have accessible units?
No, 202 E South St #6042 does not have accessible units.
Does 202 E South St #6042 have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 E South St #6042 does not have units with dishwashers.
