Last updated June 11 2020 at 5:20 AM

2014 NEWMAN STREET

2014 Newman Street · (321) 821-8446
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2014 Newman Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Como

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1334 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Fully Furnished Turn-key 3 BED 2 BATH Home, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ! Are you looking for a Move in Ready house? This is your opportunity! Electricity, Water, Internet and Pest Control included!! What else can you ask for ? Updated Kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout and Wood Tile in the Kitchen and Master Bedroom. Oversize Backyard and completely fenced in. Tons of natural light and located in a very safe community just 5 minutes away from Downtown Orlando, in the desired Lake Como community, which is assigned to the brand new K-8 Lake Como School. HOUSE IS AVAILABLE STARTING ON MAY 18TH.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 NEWMAN STREET have any available units?
2014 NEWMAN STREET has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 NEWMAN STREET have?
Some of 2014 NEWMAN STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 NEWMAN STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2014 NEWMAN STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 NEWMAN STREET pet-friendly?
No, 2014 NEWMAN STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 2014 NEWMAN STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2014 NEWMAN STREET does offer parking.
Does 2014 NEWMAN STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 NEWMAN STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 NEWMAN STREET have a pool?
No, 2014 NEWMAN STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2014 NEWMAN STREET have accessible units?
No, 2014 NEWMAN STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 NEWMAN STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 NEWMAN STREET has units with dishwashers.
