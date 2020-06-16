2014 NEWMAN STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Fully Furnished Turn-key 3 BED 2 BATH Home, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED ! Are you looking for a Move in Ready house? This is your opportunity! Electricity, Water, Internet and Pest Control included!! What else can you ask for ? Updated Kitchen with newer cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout and Wood Tile in the Kitchen and Master Bedroom. Oversize Backyard and completely fenced in. Tons of natural light and located in a very safe community just 5 minutes away from Downtown Orlando, in the desired Lake Como community, which is assigned to the brand new K-8 Lake Como School. HOUSE IS AVAILABLE STARTING ON MAY 18TH.