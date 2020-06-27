All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1948 S Conway Rd #05.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1948 S Conway Rd #05
Last updated January 23 2020 at 12:26 PM

1948 S Conway Rd #05

1948 Conway Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1948 Conway Rd, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
2/2 Upper Unit Beautiful Kitchen - Large Living Area - Coming October 1, 2019 - Just reduced and One Week Free with move in on the 1st of the month!!! 2/2 Upper Unit Condo in the charming Metro at Michigan Park Condominium Complex.

The kitchen has beautiful features such as modern appliances, cabinets, and counter tops. Unit also has a washer.

To compliment the 2 large bedrooms this unit also offers a very spacious living area fully carpeted.

The community offers a beautiful Sparkling pool, Clubhouse, Laundry services, Volley ball and more. Don't Miss out and call today for a showing.

Requires:
$50.00 application fee
$100.00 HOA Application Fee for the first person and $75.00 for each additional person
$100 Administrative fee if approved

Please contact Victor Martinez at (407) 443-2218
Email: victor@rentprosper.com

(RLNE5060287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1948 S Conway Rd #05 have any available units?
1948 S Conway Rd #05 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1948 S Conway Rd #05 currently offering any rent specials?
1948 S Conway Rd #05 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1948 S Conway Rd #05 pet-friendly?
No, 1948 S Conway Rd #05 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1948 S Conway Rd #05 offer parking?
No, 1948 S Conway Rd #05 does not offer parking.
Does 1948 S Conway Rd #05 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1948 S Conway Rd #05 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1948 S Conway Rd #05 have a pool?
Yes, 1948 S Conway Rd #05 has a pool.
Does 1948 S Conway Rd #05 have accessible units?
No, 1948 S Conway Rd #05 does not have accessible units.
Does 1948 S Conway Rd #05 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1948 S Conway Rd #05 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1948 S Conway Rd #05 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1948 S Conway Rd #05 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Southern Oaks
5900 Park Hamilton Blvd
Orlando, FL 32808
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane
Orlando, FL 32825
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
The Gallery at Mills Park
1650 N Mills Ave
Orlando, FL 32803
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach