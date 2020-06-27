1948 S Conway Rd #05

Amenities

pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities clubhouse pool

2/2 Upper Unit Beautiful Kitchen - Large Living Area - Coming October 1, 2019 - Just reduced and One Week Free with move in on the 1st of the month!!! 2/2 Upper Unit Condo in the charming Metro at Michigan Park Condominium Complex.



The kitchen has beautiful features such as modern appliances, cabinets, and counter tops. Unit also has a washer.



To compliment the 2 large bedrooms this unit also offers a very spacious living area fully carpeted.



The community offers a beautiful Sparkling pool, Clubhouse, Laundry services, Volley ball and more. Don't Miss out and call today for a showing.



Requires:

$50.00 application fee

$100.00 HOA Application Fee for the first person and $75.00 for each additional person

$100 Administrative fee if approved



Please contact Victor Martinez at (407) 443-2218

Email: victor@rentprosper.com



(RLNE5060287)