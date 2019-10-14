1948 Bel Air Avenue, Orlando, FL 32812 Dover Estates
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great Dover Estates Home - This 3BE/2BA home has split bedroom plan and plenty of room for Home Office or Study! Super floorpan with separate living and dining room areas. Kitchen is open to family room ...and family room and dining rooms have new vinyl wood flooring installed. Master Bedroom Includes Walk-in closet and master on-suite. Newer AC installed for more efficient electric bills and better cooling. TWO Car Garage with opener. The back yard has a screened patio and fenced yard with fruit trees. Very nice area for entertain and relaxation. Call to Preview. Owner provides pest control.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1948 BEL AIR AVENUE have any available units?
1948 BEL AIR AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1948 BEL AIR AVENUE have?
Some of 1948 BEL AIR AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1948 BEL AIR AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1948 BEL AIR AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.