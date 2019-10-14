1948 BEL AIR AVENUE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great Dover Estates Home - This 3BE/2BA home has split bedroom plan and plenty of room for Home Office or Study! Super floorpan with separate living and dining room areas. Kitchen is open to family room ...and family room and dining rooms have new vinyl wood flooring installed. Master Bedroom Includes Walk-in closet and master on-suite. Newer AC installed for more efficient electric bills and better cooling. TWO Car Garage with opener. The back yard has a screened patio and fenced yard with fruit trees. Very nice area for entertain and relaxation.

Call to Preview. Owner provides pest control.