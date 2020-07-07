All apartments in Orlando
1918 Conway Road, Unit 5
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

1918 Conway Road, Unit 5

1918 Conway Road · No Longer Available
Location

1918 Conway Road, Orlando, FL 32812
Conway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3/2 Condo in Metro at Michigan Park! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo off Conway Road.

Open living area leads back to the kitchen, dining area and private fenced in patio. The highlights of Metro at Michigan Park are a community pool, pet zones, assigned parking and walking distance to the bus stop located in the front of the community . Conveniently located near downtown, the 408, shopping, restaurants and both airports! HOA Application required per adult. Please contact our office for details.

VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.nodalview.com/o7We9pVzASaUzskNcHatR5bF

SHOWING LINK - To add yourself to the wait list, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1918-conway-road

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5191367)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 have any available units?
1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 have?
Some of 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 is pet friendly.
Does 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 offer parking?
Yes, 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 offers parking.
Does 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 have a pool?
Yes, 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 has a pool.
Does 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1918 Conway Road, Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.

