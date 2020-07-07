1918 Conway Road, Unit 5

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3/2 Condo in Metro at Michigan Park! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom condo off Conway Road.



Open living area leads back to the kitchen, dining area and private fenced in patio. The highlights of Metro at Michigan Park are a community pool, pet zones, assigned parking and walking distance to the bus stop located in the front of the community . Conveniently located near downtown, the 408, shopping, restaurants and both airports! HOA Application required per adult. Please contact our office for details.



VIRTUAL TOUR: https://www.nodalview.com/o7We9pVzASaUzskNcHatR5bF



SHOWING LINK - To add yourself to the wait list, click here: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1918-conway-road



HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/



PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.



DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE5191367)