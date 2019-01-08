All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
1906 Harrison Ave.
1906 Harrison Ave.

1906 Harrison Avenue
Location

1906 Harrison Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
1906 Harrison Ave. Available 07/01/19 - Welcome to your new home! This lovely Florida gem is right in the heart of the College Park neighborhood, walking/biking distance to Lake Ivanhoe, countless restaurants, shops, bars, outdoor activities, and community gatherings. With its beautiful hardwood floors, plantation shutters throughout, and large outdoor lounging spaces, including a wide, private, screened-in front porch, this cozy two bedroom, one bathroom bungalow is true to its 1940s origins, while still offering a beautifully renovated kitchen with farm sink and stainless steel appliances, bathroom with subway tile and porcelain vanity, and ice-cold A/C. Entertain in the spacious backyard area, with a full Summer Kitchen complete with Grill, Cooktop, Sink, and Seating/Dining Area, as well as a gas fire pit and tranquil fountain. Outdoor spaces and laundry facilities are shared with the other half of the duplex. Lawn care and outdoor pest control are included in the rent, as well as a large parking area in the rear of the property. Property does not allow pets.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

