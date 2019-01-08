Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill pet friendly

1906 Harrison Ave. Available 07/01/19 - Welcome to your new home! This lovely Florida gem is right in the heart of the College Park neighborhood, walking/biking distance to Lake Ivanhoe, countless restaurants, shops, bars, outdoor activities, and community gatherings. With its beautiful hardwood floors, plantation shutters throughout, and large outdoor lounging spaces, including a wide, private, screened-in front porch, this cozy two bedroom, one bathroom bungalow is true to its 1940s origins, while still offering a beautifully renovated kitchen with farm sink and stainless steel appliances, bathroom with subway tile and porcelain vanity, and ice-cold A/C. Entertain in the spacious backyard area, with a full Summer Kitchen complete with Grill, Cooktop, Sink, and Seating/Dining Area, as well as a gas fire pit and tranquil fountain. Outdoor spaces and laundry facilities are shared with the other half of the duplex. Lawn care and outdoor pest control are included in the rent, as well as a large parking area in the rear of the property. Property does not allow pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4941108)