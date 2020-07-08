19 N THORNTON AVENUE

Amenities

Unit in the heart of Thornton Park, the most desirable Historic District in Orlando. It is two blocks from Burtons bar and Cavos restaurant.

4 Blocks from Lake Eola, restaurants, bars, weekend Farmers' Market, festivals, Thursday street Art, the business district ... Easy access to 408 and I4. Historic 1934. It is the upstairs back unit of the main house on 21 N. Thornton Ave. It is in excellent shape with historic wood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Stackable washer/dryer, great furniture and everything else, turnkey. 1 Parking on property and addition on Washington St. Check Thornton Park online for events.