Orlando, FL
19 N THORNTON AVENUE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 6:55 AM

19 N THORNTON AVENUE

19 Thornton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

19 Thornton Avenue, Orlando, FL 32801
Thornton Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Unit in the heart of Thornton Park, the most desirable Historic District in Orlando. It is two blocks from Burtons bar and Cavos restaurant.
4 Blocks from Lake Eola, restaurants, bars, weekend Farmers' Market, festivals, Thursday street Art, the business district ... Easy access to 408 and I4. Historic 1934. It is the upstairs back unit of the main house on 21 N. Thornton Ave. It is in excellent shape with historic wood floors, updated kitchen and bathroom. Stackable washer/dryer, great furniture and everything else, turnkey. 1 Parking on property and addition on Washington St. Check Thornton Park online for events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 N THORNTON AVENUE have any available units?
19 N THORNTON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 19 N THORNTON AVENUE have?
Some of 19 N THORNTON AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 N THORNTON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
19 N THORNTON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 N THORNTON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 19 N THORNTON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 19 N THORNTON AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 19 N THORNTON AVENUE offers parking.
Does 19 N THORNTON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 N THORNTON AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 N THORNTON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 19 N THORNTON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 19 N THORNTON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 19 N THORNTON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 19 N THORNTON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 N THORNTON AVENUE has units with dishwashers.

