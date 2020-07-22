All apartments in Orlando
1840 S. Eola Drive
1840 S. Eola Drive

1840 Eola Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1840 Eola Drive, Orlando, FL 32806
Delaney Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated 2/1 + Office Home with Lawn Care Included Located in Desirable Delaney Park- South Downtown Orlando - Renovated 2/1 + office home with lawn care included located in desirable Delaney Park is available now! This home features an added wardrobe for additional storage at the foyer/entry area. Walking in to the living room, you will notice a beautiful fireplace (for decoration only.) The kitchen has a spacious feel, with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Just off the kitchen is a bright, open dining area surrounded by windows, which allow a great view of the large tropical landscaping and patio area. There are 2 bedrooms featuring ample closet space. The 3rd room is the perfect space for an office, with a private exterior entrance. All bedrooms feature ceiling fans. Outside is a large, fenced, private concrete patio area, which is great for entertaining and is surrounded by lush tropical landscaping! There is a large shed outside, providing extra storage. Also outside are large built-in garden beds; great for plants or growing your own vegetables and herbs. The home is concrete block, and windows have been updated throughout. Washer/Dryer hookups only, the home is located minutes to downtown, SODO shopping village, featuring a Target, many restaurants, fitness center, and shops. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE1947323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1840 S. Eola Drive have any available units?
1840 S. Eola Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1840 S. Eola Drive have?
Some of 1840 S. Eola Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1840 S. Eola Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1840 S. Eola Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1840 S. Eola Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1840 S. Eola Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1840 S. Eola Drive offer parking?
No, 1840 S. Eola Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1840 S. Eola Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1840 S. Eola Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1840 S. Eola Drive have a pool?
No, 1840 S. Eola Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1840 S. Eola Drive have accessible units?
No, 1840 S. Eola Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1840 S. Eola Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1840 S. Eola Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
