1840 S. Eola Drive

Renovated 2/1 + Office Home with Lawn Care Included Located in Desirable Delaney Park- South Downtown Orlando - Renovated 2/1 + office home with lawn care included located in desirable Delaney Park is available now! This home features an added wardrobe for additional storage at the foyer/entry area. Walking in to the living room, you will notice a beautiful fireplace (for decoration only.) The kitchen has a spacious feel, with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar. Just off the kitchen is a bright, open dining area surrounded by windows, which allow a great view of the large tropical landscaping and patio area. There are 2 bedrooms featuring ample closet space. The 3rd room is the perfect space for an office, with a private exterior entrance. All bedrooms feature ceiling fans. Outside is a large, fenced, private concrete patio area, which is great for entertaining and is surrounded by lush tropical landscaping! There is a large shed outside, providing extra storage. Also outside are large built-in garden beds; great for plants or growing your own vegetables and herbs. The home is concrete block, and windows have been updated throughout. Washer/Dryer hookups only, the home is located minutes to downtown, SODO shopping village, featuring a Target, many restaurants, fitness center, and shops. Pets will be considered.



