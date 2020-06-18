1815 LARKIN AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking

Fully Furnished Turn-key 3 BED 2 BATH Home, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous bungalow is located in the Heart of Orlando! Only 12min from MCO Airport and Downtown Orlando, about 20 from Universal, 25 from the Convention Center and Disney parks.

Fully equipped Kitchen and Laundry facilities, (perfect for longer stays) is also walking distance to grocery stores and shopping plazas.

This will be perfect if you're relocating or working for a small period of time in Orlando!

Relax and Enjoy our huge backyard and bring your furry friends :D