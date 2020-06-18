All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

1815 LARKIN AVENUE

1815 Larkin Avenue · (321) 821-8446
Location

1815 Larkin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Fully Furnished Turn-key 3 BED 2 BATH Home, ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED!! This Gorgeous bungalow is located in the Heart of Orlando! Only 12min from MCO Airport and Downtown Orlando, about 20 from Universal, 25 from the Convention Center and Disney parks.
Fully equipped Kitchen and Laundry facilities, (perfect for longer stays) is also walking distance to grocery stores and shopping plazas.
This will be perfect if you're relocating or working for a small period of time in Orlando!
Relax and Enjoy our huge backyard and bring your furry friends :D

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 LARKIN AVENUE have any available units?
1815 LARKIN AVENUE has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 LARKIN AVENUE have?
Some of 1815 LARKIN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 LARKIN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1815 LARKIN AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 LARKIN AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 LARKIN AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 1815 LARKIN AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1815 LARKIN AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1815 LARKIN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 LARKIN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 LARKIN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1815 LARKIN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1815 LARKIN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1815 LARKIN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 LARKIN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1815 LARKIN AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
