Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1805 Oregon Street Available 06/05/20 Charming updated home in great location! - Beautiful renovated home in downtown Orlando! Lush landscaping, nicely shaded, corner lot with ample parking, single car garage, large back yard with wood deck. Inside you will find wood floors, an updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, 3 bedrooms, 2 fully renovated bathrooms and a tiled sunroom!

This property is currently occupied until May 31st. Lawn care is included in the rent. Please call Sara for more information! 407-797-1447



