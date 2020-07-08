All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1805 Oregon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1805 Oregon Street
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1805 Oregon Street

1805 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1805 Oregon Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1805 Oregon Street Available 06/05/20 Charming updated home in great location! - Beautiful renovated home in downtown Orlando! Lush landscaping, nicely shaded, corner lot with ample parking, single car garage, large back yard with wood deck. Inside you will find wood floors, an updated kitchen with new cabinets, granite counter tops, 3 bedrooms, 2 fully renovated bathrooms and a tiled sunroom!
This property is currently occupied until May 31st. Lawn care is included in the rent. Please call Sara for more information! 407-797-1447

(RLNE5745161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1805 Oregon Street have any available units?
1805 Oregon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1805 Oregon Street have?
Some of 1805 Oregon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1805 Oregon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1805 Oregon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 Oregon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1805 Oregon Street is pet friendly.
Does 1805 Oregon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1805 Oregon Street offers parking.
Does 1805 Oregon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 Oregon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 Oregon Street have a pool?
No, 1805 Oregon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1805 Oregon Street have accessible units?
No, 1805 Oregon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 Oregon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1805 Oregon Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach