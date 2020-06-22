All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1785 Fairview Shores Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1785 Fairview Shores Dr
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

1785 Fairview Shores Dr

1785 Fairview Shores Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1785 Fairview Shores Drive, Orlando, FL 32804
Lake Fairview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful townhome-close in-quiet-Best Hidden Gem - Property Id: 272331

Beautiful redone townhome with attached garage-wood floors in living area downstairs-new updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances-private patio
close in location that is serene and quiet-yet minutes to I-4 and downtown Orlando-2 master bedroom suites that have each their own master bathroom with additional walk in closet and a dressing area with sink and mirror
you will not be disappointed-this townhome is beautiful and an AAA+++ location you pay water and electric-lawn care included
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272331
Property Id 272331

(RLNE5746307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have any available units?
1785 Fairview Shores Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have?
Some of 1785 Fairview Shores Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 Fairview Shores Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Fairview Shores Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Fairview Shores Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr offers parking.
Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have a pool?
No, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have accessible units?
No, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Beacon at Seminole Lakes
7120 Forest City Rd
Orlando, FL 32810
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803
Sawgrass Apartments
2859 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach