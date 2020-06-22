Beautiful redone townhome with attached garage-wood floors in living area downstairs-new updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances-private patio close in location that is serene and quiet-yet minutes to I-4 and downtown Orlando-2 master bedroom suites that have each their own master bathroom with additional walk in closet and a dressing area with sink and mirror you will not be disappointed-this townhome is beautiful and an AAA+++ location you pay water and electric-lawn care included Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272331 Property Id 272331
(RLNE5746307)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have any available units?
1785 Fairview Shores Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have?
Some of 1785 Fairview Shores Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1785 Fairview Shores Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1785 Fairview Shores Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1785 Fairview Shores Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr offers parking.
Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have a pool?
No, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have accessible units?
No, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1785 Fairview Shores Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1785 Fairview Shores Dr has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)