1785 Fairview Shores Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful townhome-close in-quiet-Best Hidden Gem - Property Id: 272331



Beautiful redone townhome with attached garage-wood floors in living area downstairs-new updated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances-private patio

close in location that is serene and quiet-yet minutes to I-4 and downtown Orlando-2 master bedroom suites that have each their own master bathroom with additional walk in closet and a dressing area with sink and mirror

you will not be disappointed-this townhome is beautiful and an AAA+++ location you pay water and electric-lawn care included

