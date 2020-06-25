1733 GASTON FOSTER ROAD

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Fantastic 4 bedroom home with close proximity to major highways and shopping. Great floor plan with formal dining room and brand new open concept kitchen with brand new appliances into the large family room. Sliding glass doors lead out to your private screened in patio. Huge master suite with private access to the back patio and private in suite bath. Down the hall are two more bedrooms that share the hall bath. New floor and fresh paint throughout the home! This home also has a large two car garage. Great location! Must see! *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Pet friendly home (possible with approval and non refundable pet fee).