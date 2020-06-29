All apartments in Orlando
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:11 PM

1728 Flores Court

1728 Flores Court · No Longer Available
Location

1728 Flores Court, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
accessible
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
1728 Flores Court Available 03/09/20 Refurbished 4 Bedrm Home Near Universal For Rent SEE TERMS -
Orlando Realty & Property Management does business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act and does not discriminate on the basis of race, creed, religion, age, sex, familial status, marital status, disability, color, national origin, sexual orientation or any other protected basis.

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

APPLICATION FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS: Typical approval requirements: Income of 3x the monthly rent; verifiable, satisfactory rental references; no evictions; no credit scores less than 500; a criminal background check. For complete details: http://www.407rentals.com/pdf/ORPM%20ONLINE_APPLICATION_PACKET_9_27_18.pdf

SAVE MONEY ON THE APPLICATION FEES- We recommend that you not fill out an application if any of the following apply to you: Evictions, Unpaid balances due to landlords, a Credit score below 500, insufficient income (Household income below 3 times monthly rent), Unsatisfactory rental references, un-discharged Bankruptcies. and Pets can also be a reason for denial. For Addl Info: http://www.407rentals.com/tenants

Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
AVAILABLE: First Week Of March

***HURRY THIS OFFER ENDS SOON. OFFER FOR QUALIFIED APPLICANTS ONLY (PLEASE VIEW OUR APPLICATION GUIDELINES AT OUR WEBSITE.). THIS OFFER IS BASED UPON A 12 MONTH LEASE BEING SIGNED WITHIN 3 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEW OF THE OF PROPERTY. OCCUPANCY OF PROPERTY AND COMMENCEMENT OF RENTAL AGREEMENT MUST BEGIN WITHIN 14 DAYS OF THE INITIAL VIEWING OF THE PROPERTY. THE RENT FOR THE FIRST 120 DAYS OF THE LEASE ON THIS PROPERTY IS $1150.00 PER MONTH. THE REMAINING TERMS OF THE LEASE SHALL BE BASED UPON THE ORIGINAL LISTED PRICE OF $1250.00 PER MONTH. THE TENANT MUST FULFILL THE ENTIRE LEASE, OR THE AMOUNT THAT WAS DISCOUNTED ON THE FIRST 120 DAYS WILL BE CHARGED AT TIME OF TERMINATION AS ADDITIONAL RENT. THE SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITH AN APPROVED APPLICATION IS $1,875.00 ($1250 X 1.5). OTHER FEES/DEPOSITS MAY APPLY.***

Price: $1150/mo
1728 Flores Court
Orlando, Florida 32811
Contact: Orlando Realty & Property Management
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

Subdivision: Richmond Heights
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2
Property Sub Type: Single Family Home
Square Ft: 1489
Year Built: 1971

*Priced Low, Call Now!
*Property Has Been Professionally Refurbished!!
*Move In Ready!
*Cul De Sac Lot
*Backyard Patio
*Freshly Polished Terrazzo Flooring
*BRAND NEW KITCHEN!
*Granite Countertops
*Eat In Kitchen
*Freshly Painted
*JUST 15 MINUTES To: Sea World
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Disney World
*JUST MINUTES To: Valencia
*JUST 20 MINUTES To: Downtown Orlando
*JUST 25 MINUTES To: The Airport
*CONVENIENT To: I-4, 408, 50 & Turnpike
*CONVENIENT To: Major Roads, Shopping, & Schools
*JUST 10 MINUTES To: Universal Studios
**THIS PROPERTY OWNER REQUIRES A MINIMUM DEPOSIT OF 1.5 TIMES THE MONTHLY RENT**
*School info: http://orlandoarealinks.info
*SORRY, THIS OWNER IS NOT YET BEEN APPROVED TO ACCEPT SECTION 8 VOUCHERS.
*Owned By Real Estate Broker
*The deposit amount is based upon the application results.
*Pets: OK (Dangerous Pets are not permitted, Pit Bulls, etc.)
*AVAILABLE: First Week Of March

DRIVING DIRECTIONS: From Kirkman/535 East On L B Mcleod, Left On Willie Mays Pkwy, Left On King Cole Pkwy, Right On Ravenall Ave, Left On Miramar Rd, Right On Flores Ct. House #1728 On Left.

Each person, 18 years of age and over, MUST view the property in person PRIOR to submitting an application. An applicant cannot lease a property without viewing the property in person first (Application/Admin fees are NON-refundable even if an applicant does not view).

All required utilities must be converted into the tenant's name and must be ACTIVE and Turned ON at the commencement of the lease before tenant will obtain possession and receive keys. Sorry, there are NO EXCEPTIONS.

View all of our properties at http://407rentals.com
WE SHOW PROPERTIES 7 DAYS A WEEK!
To view a property call: 407-641-5782

***It's easy to REQUEST A SHOWING RIGHT NOW, COPY & PASTE this link***
www.orpmshowing.com

(RLNE3879780)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1728 Flores Court have any available units?
1728 Flores Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1728 Flores Court have?
Some of 1728 Flores Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1728 Flores Court currently offering any rent specials?
1728 Flores Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1728 Flores Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1728 Flores Court is pet friendly.
Does 1728 Flores Court offer parking?
No, 1728 Flores Court does not offer parking.
Does 1728 Flores Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1728 Flores Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1728 Flores Court have a pool?
No, 1728 Flores Court does not have a pool.
Does 1728 Flores Court have accessible units?
Yes, 1728 Flores Court has accessible units.
Does 1728 Flores Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1728 Flores Court does not have units with dishwashers.
