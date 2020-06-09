1709 Prospect Ave

Amenities

Baldwin Park 4 Story townhouse with a private elevator and large private roof-top !! - A Stylish City Townhouse located literally footsteps from beautiful Downtown Baldwin Park shops, restaurants, pub, and Lake Baldwin parks / trail

This 4 Story townhouse is uniquely equipped with a private elevator.

The Street Level floor provides: A Covered Porch, Office/Bedroom with walk-in closet, bathroom, and entrance to attached covered 2 car garage.

2nd floor contains; A Front covered balcony, spacious open concept Living Room and Dining Room, and a half bath. The Spacious Kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, gas cooking range, NEW microwave, NEW dishwasher), a centered granite counter top island, finished with a beautifully custom made wood cabinet containing a built-in wine rack/bar area

3rd floor provides: A sunny master bedroom with walk-in closet, en-suite granite Bath with stand-alone shower and large whirlpool tub,. an additional spacious bedroom with a private bath and custom california closet a well appointed laundry room area with washer and dryer.

4th floor tops it off : A Cozy bonus room/entertainment area complete with wet-bar, small refrigerator, a half bath and direct access to the large private roof-top deck.



