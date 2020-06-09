All apartments in Orlando
Location

1709 Prospect Avenue, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Baldwin Park 4 Story townhouse with a private elevator and large private roof-top !! - A Stylish City Townhouse located literally footsteps from beautiful Downtown Baldwin Park shops, restaurants, pub, and Lake Baldwin parks / trail
This 4 Story townhouse is uniquely equipped with a private elevator.
The Street Level floor provides: A Covered Porch, Office/Bedroom with walk-in closet, bathroom, and entrance to attached covered 2 car garage.
2nd floor contains; A Front covered balcony, spacious open concept Living Room and Dining Room, and a half bath. The Spacious Kitchen is complete with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances (Refrigerator, gas cooking range, NEW microwave, NEW dishwasher), a centered granite counter top island, finished with a beautifully custom made wood cabinet containing a built-in wine rack/bar area
3rd floor provides: A sunny master bedroom with walk-in closet, en-suite granite Bath with stand-alone shower and large whirlpool tub,. an additional spacious bedroom with a private bath and custom california closet a well appointed laundry room area with washer and dryer.
4th floor tops it off : A Cozy bonus room/entertainment area complete with wet-bar, small refrigerator, a half bath and direct access to the large private roof-top deck.

VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/CnT2AXkQLvZjmG6819U2ny4F

SHOWINGS LINK - Click here to schedule a showing: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/1709-prospect-ave

HOW TO APPLY - Click here for our rental application requirements: https://www.warnerquinlan.com/rental-requirements/

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2499296)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Prospect Ave have any available units?
1709 Prospect Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Prospect Ave have?
Some of 1709 Prospect Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Prospect Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Prospect Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Prospect Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Prospect Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Prospect Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Prospect Ave offers parking.
Does 1709 Prospect Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1709 Prospect Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Prospect Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1709 Prospect Ave has a pool.
Does 1709 Prospect Ave have accessible units?
No, 1709 Prospect Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Prospect Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Prospect Ave has units with dishwashers.

