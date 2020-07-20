1704 Weltin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet walk in closets Property Amenities community garden dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Orlando, FL! - Welcome to the very desirable Colonial Town North. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area, pre-wired for wall mounted TV. Lots of natural light throughout. LOVELY kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry and cabinet space, great for entertaining family and friends. Brand NEW carpets and NEW paint. GORGEOUS master suite upstairs, also pre-wired for a wall mounted TV. Master bath features a double vanity, step in shower with dual shower heads and walk-in closet. Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing in the OVERSIZED fenced in yard, featuring a dog run on side of home. Home features an attached converted garage with plenty of storage and an extended driveway, great for guest parking. Street parking available. 2 AC units (1 is brand new). Bi-annual HVAC maintenance and pest control included. Local community garden is nearby.



Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, bars, Leu Gardens, and more. Zoned for Audobon Park Elementary School, Howard Middle School and Edgewater High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!



