Location

1704 Weltin Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
dog park
air conditioning
community garden
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
community garden
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 4 Bed 2 Bath Home For Rent in Orlando, FL! - Welcome to the very desirable Colonial Town North. You will feel right at home the moment you step in. SPACIOUS living area, pre-wired for wall mounted TV. Lots of natural light throughout. LOVELY kitchen features ample amount of cabinetry and cabinet space, great for entertaining family and friends. Brand NEW carpets and NEW paint. GORGEOUS master suite upstairs, also pre-wired for a wall mounted TV. Master bath features a double vanity, step in shower with dual shower heads and walk-in closet. Spend your evenings and weekends relaxing in the OVERSIZED fenced in yard, featuring a dog run on side of home. Home features an attached converted garage with plenty of storage and an extended driveway, great for guest parking. Street parking available. 2 AC units (1 is brand new). Bi-annual HVAC maintenance and pest control included. Local community garden is nearby.

Conveniently located minutes from local shops, restaurants, bars, Leu Gardens, and more. Zoned for Audobon Park Elementary School, Howard Middle School and Edgewater High School. $75.00 Application Fee (Non-Refundable) per adult. Pets negotiable per owner approval. This property is professionally managed by Atrium Management. Please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing! AVAILABLE NOW!!!

(RLNE4978546)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

