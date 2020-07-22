All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 17 E Princeton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
17 E Princeton Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

17 E Princeton Street

17 Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17 Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
carport
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2/1 Duplex In College Park With Single-Car Carport Space - College Park 2-bedroom, 1-bath Duplex with a single-car carport space. This 17 E. Princeton duplex is the front unit in the building. It includes carpet, tile and NEW vinyl plank flooring in the living room. Also includes laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, HVAC, livingroom/dining room and single-car carport. Lawn care included. Walking distance to Princeton Elementary School and close proximity to shops, Publix, Starbucks, Orange Cycle, David's World Cycle, along with some amazing local restaurants such as Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen, Graffiti Junction, Ruststeak, Armando's, and more. Located between Edgewater Drive and I-4. Property is 859 heated square feet and 1166 total square feet according to public records. No animals permitted.

Property Manager:
Amy Spano
407-896-1200 ext 224

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5325630)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 E Princeton Street have any available units?
17 E Princeton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 E Princeton Street have?
Some of 17 E Princeton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 E Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 E Princeton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 E Princeton Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 E Princeton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 17 E Princeton Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 E Princeton Street offers parking.
Does 17 E Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 E Princeton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 E Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 17 E Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 E Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 17 E Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 E Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 E Princeton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach