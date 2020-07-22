17 E Princeton Street

Amenities

w/d hookup carport air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

2/1 Duplex In College Park With Single-Car Carport Space - College Park 2-bedroom, 1-bath Duplex with a single-car carport space. This 17 E. Princeton duplex is the front unit in the building. It includes carpet, tile and NEW vinyl plank flooring in the living room. Also includes laundry room with washer and dryer hookups, HVAC, livingroom/dining room and single-car carport. Lawn care included. Walking distance to Princeton Elementary School and close proximity to shops, Publix, Starbucks, Orange Cycle, David's World Cycle, along with some amazing local restaurants such as Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen, Graffiti Junction, Ruststeak, Armando's, and more. Located between Edgewater Drive and I-4. Property is 859 heated square feet and 1166 total square feet according to public records. No animals permitted.



Property Manager:

Amy Spano

407-896-1200 ext 224



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5325630)