All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1653 Eagle Creek Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1653 Eagle Creek Cir
Last updated July 18 2019 at 2:16 AM

1653 Eagle Creek Cir

1653 Eagle Creek Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Engelwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1653 Eagle Creek Circle, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

pool
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
3 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Available in Hidden Creek, a gated community. HIDDEN CREEK is in the heart of Orlando just 8 miles from the airport and Lake Nona. This beautiful home boasts over 1,100 square feet with tile in the main living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. This second floor condo is located across the street from the pool and club house. Centrally located near shopping and dining. Close to the 408 and 417 for easy commuting.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1653 Eagle Creek Cir have any available units?
1653 Eagle Creek Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1653 Eagle Creek Cir currently offering any rent specials?
1653 Eagle Creek Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1653 Eagle Creek Cir pet-friendly?
No, 1653 Eagle Creek Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1653 Eagle Creek Cir offer parking?
No, 1653 Eagle Creek Cir does not offer parking.
Does 1653 Eagle Creek Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1653 Eagle Creek Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1653 Eagle Creek Cir have a pool?
Yes, 1653 Eagle Creek Cir has a pool.
Does 1653 Eagle Creek Cir have accessible units?
No, 1653 Eagle Creek Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 1653 Eagle Creek Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 1653 Eagle Creek Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1653 Eagle Creek Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 1653 Eagle Creek Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Polos Apartments
5583 Gatlin Ave
Orlando, FL 32822
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Solaya
11833 Westwood Blvd.
Orlando, FL 32821
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach