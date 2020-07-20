1653 Eagle Creek Cir

Amenities

pool clubhouse carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities clubhouse pool

3 Bedroom/2 Bath Condo Available in Hidden Creek, a gated community. HIDDEN CREEK is in the heart of Orlando just 8 miles from the airport and Lake Nona. This beautiful home boasts over 1,100 square feet with tile in the main living spaces and carpet in the bedrooms. This second floor condo is located across the street from the pool and club house. Centrally located near shopping and dining. Close to the 408 and 417 for easy commuting.



To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.



Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent

Specialized Property Management



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.