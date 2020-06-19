All apartments in Orlando
1647 Eagle Creek Circle
1647 Eagle Creek Circle

1647 Eagle Creek Circle · (407) 924-1222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1647 Eagle Creek Circle, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1647 Eagle Creek Circle · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1307 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pool
3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse for rent.. showing 6-11-2020 at 9:00 am & again at 4:00 p.m. - Townhome in Hidden Creek a Gated Community This 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath townhome has tile floors on the 1st floor and carpet in the bedrooms, Sliders to your own fenced back yard and washer and dryer and a Community pool. This great home is close to everything airport and downtown with bus transportation near by. You will want to make this your next home This is a spacious unit in a well-maintained and gated community.This is a great location close to UCF, Barry Univ, Full Sail, major highways & shopping & public transportation. Arrange a showing today.HOA is required. All inquires feel free to call 407-924-1222.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5712448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1647 Eagle Creek Circle have any available units?
1647 Eagle Creek Circle has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1647 Eagle Creek Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1647 Eagle Creek Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1647 Eagle Creek Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1647 Eagle Creek Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1647 Eagle Creek Circle offer parking?
No, 1647 Eagle Creek Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1647 Eagle Creek Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1647 Eagle Creek Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1647 Eagle Creek Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1647 Eagle Creek Circle has a pool.
Does 1647 Eagle Creek Circle have accessible units?
No, 1647 Eagle Creek Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1647 Eagle Creek Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1647 Eagle Creek Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1647 Eagle Creek Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1647 Eagle Creek Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
