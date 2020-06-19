1647 Eagle Creek Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities pool

3 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhouse for rent.. showing 6-11-2020 at 9:00 am & again at 4:00 p.m. - Townhome in Hidden Creek a Gated Community This 3 bedroom and 2 1/2 bath townhome has tile floors on the 1st floor and carpet in the bedrooms, Sliders to your own fenced back yard and washer and dryer and a Community pool. This great home is close to everything airport and downtown with bus transportation near by. You will want to make this your next home This is a spacious unit in a well-maintained and gated community.This is a great location close to UCF, Barry Univ, Full Sail, major highways & shopping & public transportation. Arrange a showing today.HOA is required. All inquires feel free to call 407-924-1222.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5712448)