Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

1630 COMMON WAY ROAD

1630 Common Way Road · No Longer Available
Location

1630 Common Way Road, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath corner end unit with office/den space that can also be used as a 3rd bedroom. French doors lead to an expansive wraparound balcony, lined with mature trees and landscaping offering extra privacy. Bright and sunny open floor plan. Kitchen has solid surface counter, stainless steel appliances, pantry and island. New porcelain wood look tile throughout. Lots of natural light from the large windows in the adjacent dining area and all bedrooms. Master bedroom has custom walk-in closet system, large bathroom with double sinks and walk-in shower. This unit has easy access to your private garage below. Just a few minutes walk to the lakefront and village center with restaurants, shops, drug store and Publix. Walk, run or bike the trail around Lake Baldwin or on the Cady Way Trail. Great community amenities include 3 pools, 2 fitness centers and parks. Baldwin Park's prime location keeps you close to downtown Winter Park, the Mills 50 District, and downtown Orlando. Neighborhood Friendly. City Smart. Available for move in on October 1st. Schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD have any available units?
1630 COMMON WAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD have?
Some of 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1630 COMMON WAY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD offers parking.
Does 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD has a pool.
Does 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1630 COMMON WAY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

