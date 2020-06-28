1630 COMMON WAY ROAD

Amenities

Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath corner end unit with office/den space that can also be used as a 3rd bedroom. French doors lead to an expansive wraparound balcony, lined with mature trees and landscaping offering extra privacy. Bright and sunny open floor plan. Kitchen has solid surface counter, stainless steel appliances, pantry and island. New porcelain wood look tile throughout. Lots of natural light from the large windows in the adjacent dining area and all bedrooms. Master bedroom has custom walk-in closet system, large bathroom with double sinks and walk-in shower. This unit has easy access to your private garage below. Just a few minutes walk to the lakefront and village center with restaurants, shops, drug store and Publix. Walk, run or bike the trail around Lake Baldwin or on the Cady Way Trail. Great community amenities include 3 pools, 2 fitness centers and parks. Baldwin Park's prime location keeps you close to downtown Winter Park, the Mills 50 District, and downtown Orlando. Neighborhood Friendly. City Smart. Available for move in on October 1st. Schedule a showing today!