All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1622 CUMBIE AVENUE
Last updated October 10 2019 at 3:19 AM

1622 CUMBIE AVENUE

1622 Cumbie Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1622 Cumbie Avenue, Orlando, FL 32804

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A beautiful, brand new, College park townhome with fenced back yard. A two story quality craftsmanship stylish townhome with open floor plan, lots of daylight and a 2 car garage conveniently located in college park. Hardwood style tiled floor on the first floor with a high ceiling. bright white Quartz kitchen counter with breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a glass top range, microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Lots of storage space in a beautiful designed kitchen including a pantry.

Three bedrooms suite with attached full size bathrooms. Two bedrooms on second floor with a split plan and proch. Master bedroom with a beautiful bright double vanity with Quartz, top, full size shower in addition to a walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwood style floor on the second floor including the bedrooms (no carpet) a and Washer and dryer closet.

Fenced backyard including yard maintenance, 2 car garage with opener.
Centrally located near shops, restaurants, businesses OBT and I-4. Home is close to up and coming "packing district", Dr. Phillips Charities' planned 202-acre, $480 million neighborhood project at the intersection of Princeton Street and Orange Blossom Trail. Plans include a 27,000 sq ft state of the art YMCA and a 22,000 sq ft food hall with a microbrewery, restaurants, shops and more! Don't delay - it will sell quick! Call us today for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE have any available units?
1622 CUMBIE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE have?
Some of 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1622 CUMBIE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 CUMBIE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Club
6739 Mission Club Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Residences at West Place
753 Sherwood Terrace Dr
Orlando, FL 32818
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Central Station on Orange
480 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle
Orlando, FL 32825
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach