1622 CUMBIE AVENUE

Amenities
A beautiful, brand new, College park townhome with fenced back yard. A two story quality craftsmanship stylish townhome with open floor plan, lots of daylight and a 2 car garage conveniently located in college park. Hardwood style tiled floor on the first floor with a high ceiling. bright white Quartz kitchen counter with breakfast bar, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a glass top range, microwave, dishwasher and a refrigerator. Lots of storage space in a beautiful designed kitchen including a pantry.
Three bedrooms suite with attached full size bathrooms. Two bedrooms on second floor with a split plan and proch. Master bedroom with a beautiful bright double vanity with Quartz, top, full size shower in addition to a walk-in closet. Beautiful hardwood style floor on the second floor including the bedrooms (no carpet) a and Washer and dryer closet.
Fenced backyard including yard maintenance, 2 car garage with opener.
Centrally located near shops, restaurants, businesses OBT and I-4. Home is close to up and coming "packing district", Dr. Phillips Charities' planned 202-acre, $480 million neighborhood project at the intersection of Princeton Street and Orange Blossom Trail. Plans include a 27,000 sq ft state of the art YMCA and a 22,000 sq ft food hall with a microbrewery, restaurants, shops and more! Don't delay - it will sell quick! Call us today for more information.