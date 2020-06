Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Centrally located, Colonialtown - Property Id: 222836



House build in 1980 with cathedral ceilings and open floor plan makes is a very comfortable living spaces.

Its has one over-sized car garage. It is very close to downtown, shopping, dinning and entertainment.

New washer and dryer put in if needed at no extra cost.

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5561838)