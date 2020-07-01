All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 25 2019 at 8:00 AM

1614 Georgia Blvd

1614 Georgia Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1614 Georgia Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- Cute and cozy 3/2 1940s bungalow, updated and ready for todays renter available NOW in Colonialtown North. This picture perfect gem has a new interior paint job, brand new huge outdoor deck. Wood floors, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and wood cabinetry. Master with attached suite. Two additional larger bedrooms and another full bath. Walk to Audobon Park business corridor, seconds to everything locater in the Mills/50 district, Winter Park, I4, and all of Downtown Orlando. Lawn care included. Owner requires no more than 2 unrelated adults occupy the property.

(RLNE5290171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Georgia Blvd have any available units?
1614 Georgia Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 Georgia Blvd have?
Some of 1614 Georgia Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 Georgia Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Georgia Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Georgia Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Georgia Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Georgia Blvd offer parking?
No, 1614 Georgia Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 1614 Georgia Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Georgia Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Georgia Blvd have a pool?
No, 1614 Georgia Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Georgia Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1614 Georgia Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Georgia Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Georgia Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

