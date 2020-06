Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

Tucked away in the Ivanhoe Village neighborhood, this renovated 2 Bedroom - 1 Bath features a Dining Room, convenient Inside Utility & 1-Carport with additional parking in the driveway. This freshly painted open floor plan boasts over 870sq. ft., tile flooring throughout and new kitchen cabinets, appliances, lighting fixtures, ceiling fan, new vanity, toilet and tub in the bathroom. Just a short drive, walk or bike to Lake Ivanhoe, Lake Formosa, Urban Trail and many restaurants.