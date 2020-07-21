1602 Little River Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities pool hot tub pet friendly

Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! - Beautiful 2 Bed 1.5 Bath Condo for Rent in Orlando, FL! Welcome home to the gated community Hidden Creek! SPACIOUS living area with separate dining nook. Freshly painted and NEW flooring in the main living area. Private screened backyard patio with storage room. Close to all major highways, shopping, bus lines, airport, and Downtown. Enjoy your summer days by one of the two sparkling community pools and end your nights relaxing in the resort style spa. Pets are not allowed per owner. Professionally managed by Atrium Management please call 407-585-2721 to schedule your private showing. AVAILABLE NOW!!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5101544)