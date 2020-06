Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5c2b0f0047 ----

Upstairs 1 bed 1 bath Studio space in Baldwin Park- Over 600 sq.ft. of living space and includes washer/dryer. Rent includes access to community pool & gym! Please call 407-499-8090 to see this cool space. Baldwin Park- It\'s a Lifestyle! Close to the Publix and downtown area! This property is currently occupied, please do not go to the home without an appointment.