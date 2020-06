Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning!! Every sq inch of this 3 bed/3.5 bath end unit townhome has been refinished and updated. Spacious and bright with tree views out every window. Modern and beautiful kitchen with every appliance updated, new cabinets, stunning granite counters and an extra large island. Every bathroom was redone with marble/or classic subway tiles. Large soaking tub in master along with double sink vanity and double head marble shower. Even the spacious garage has been refinished with epoxy flooring and a utility sink. Cool and clean paint colors throughout. Beautiful wide plank floors in all main living areas. Available to occupy July 1. Come see!