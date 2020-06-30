All apartments in Orlando
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1537 Catherine St Unit 46

1537 Catherine Street · No Longer Available
Location

1537 Catherine Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
Awesome 1B/1B - Your search is over! This unique one bedroom condo is located in the highly sought after Delaney Park area. A wonderfully tucked away little gem that is just minutes from Downtown Orlando. Stunning lush grounds with mature landscaping surrounding the fantastic pool area. This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo offers an open floor plan with living/dining combo and a Kitchen with granite countertops and a gorgeous island. The Spacious master bedroom features a large closet and French doors going out to an oversized private yard with a full deck. This condo is the perfect place to live. Call today and schedule a private showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5615683)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 have any available units?
1537 Catherine St Unit 46 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 currently offering any rent specials?
1537 Catherine St Unit 46 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 pet-friendly?
No, 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 offer parking?
No, 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 does not offer parking.
Does 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 have a pool?
Yes, 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 has a pool.
Does 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 have accessible units?
No, 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 does not have accessible units.
Does 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1537 Catherine St Unit 46 does not have units with air conditioning.

