1537 Catherine St Unit 46

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

Awesome 1B/1B - Your search is over! This unique one bedroom condo is located in the highly sought after Delaney Park area. A wonderfully tucked away little gem that is just minutes from Downtown Orlando. Stunning lush grounds with mature landscaping surrounding the fantastic pool area. This 1 bedroom 1 bath condo offers an open floor plan with living/dining combo and a Kitchen with granite countertops and a gorgeous island. The Spacious master bedroom features a large closet and French doors going out to an oversized private yard with a full deck. This condo is the perfect place to live. Call today and schedule a private showing



No Pets Allowed



