1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:41 AM

1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET

1520 Ridgewood Street · (321) 356-3370
Location

1520 Ridgewood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Colonialtown South

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 874 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Downtown living with a twist on traditional style! Fall in love with this townhome-style duplex, less than a block away from neighborhood favorite dine/wine/brunch/takeout spot Maxine's on Shine. Just minutes to the Downtown YMCA and Lake Eola. Close to everything and located on a charming brick street. This home has feel of a modern New York City loft with concrete floors on the first floor, hardwood floors in the bedrooms, subway tile backsplash and quartz counters in kitchen and subway tile in the bath. Offering one large bedroom and a petite 2nd room with closet that would be perfect for an office, nursery or small bedroom (will fit a double bed and dresser). You'll love the covered front porch that extends to a paver patio and walkway. The back porch has room for storage + washer/dryer. Call ASAP to preview and secure this wonderful home! Owner managed. Each applicant is evaluated based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent amount). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must submit an application). AVAILABLE August 11, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have any available units?
1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
