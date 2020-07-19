1520 E RIDGEWOOD STREET

Amenities

Downtown living with a twist on traditional style! Fall in love with this townhome-style duplex, less than a block away from neighborhood favorite dine/wine/brunch/takeout spot Maxine's on Shine. Just minutes to the Downtown YMCA and Lake Eola. Close to everything and located on a charming brick street. This home has feel of a modern New York City loft with concrete floors on the first floor, hardwood floors in the bedrooms, subway tile backsplash and quartz counters in kitchen and subway tile in the bath. Offering one large bedroom and a petite 2nd room with closet that would be perfect for an office, nursery or small bedroom (will fit a double bed and dresser). You'll love the covered front porch that extends to a paver patio and walkway. The back porch has room for storage + washer/dryer. Call ASAP to preview and secure this wonderful home! Owner managed. Each applicant is evaluated based on credit, rental history, references, employment, and income (must be verifiable and generally at least 3x rent amount). Criminal background is reviewed on a case-by-case basis. There is a $50 non-refundable application fee per adult (all 18+ years must submit an application). AVAILABLE August 11, 2020.