151 E. Washington St, #501
151 E. Washington St, #501

151 E Washington St Unit 501 · No Longer Available
Location

151 E Washington St Unit 501, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
media room
pet friendly
Ultimate Resort Living in Downtown's Metropolitan at Lake Eola - The Ultimate Resort Living Experience in Downtown Orlando!

Just newly renovated! Highly in demand this great 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo will be an absolute dream for anyone. Open floor plan with granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Double doors into the bedroom with a washer/dryer all in one combo. Sky is the limit with nearby dining, entertainment in the hustle & bustle of city life or cross over the street to enjoy the restful trees, take a ride on a swan , BBQ , view a show at the Amphitheater or just wind down with a great walk around the enchanting Lake Eola! Resort style Pool with deck, Fitness Center, Club Room with catering area, Pet Friendly community, Under 12lbs small dogs only. No need to use your car, city rental bikes are available right outside your building doors! This is a must see that wont last! **Additional Application Fee for The Metropolitan is required.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4581516)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 E. Washington St, #501 have any available units?
151 E. Washington St, #501 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 E. Washington St, #501 have?
Some of 151 E. Washington St, #501's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E. Washington St, #501 currently offering any rent specials?
151 E. Washington St, #501 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 E. Washington St, #501 pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 E. Washington St, #501 is pet friendly.
Does 151 E. Washington St, #501 offer parking?
Yes, 151 E. Washington St, #501 does offer parking.
Does 151 E. Washington St, #501 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 E. Washington St, #501 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 E. Washington St, #501 have a pool?
Yes, 151 E. Washington St, #501 has a pool.
Does 151 E. Washington St, #501 have accessible units?
No, 151 E. Washington St, #501 does not have accessible units.
Does 151 E. Washington St, #501 have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 E. Washington St, #501 does not have units with dishwashers.
