151 E. Washington St, #501

Ultimate Resort Living in Downtown's Metropolitan at Lake Eola



Just newly renovated! Highly in demand this great 1 bedroom 1 bath Condo will be an absolute dream for anyone. Open floor plan with granite counter tops, all stainless steel appliances. Beautiful wood flooring throughout. Double doors into the bedroom with a washer/dryer all in one combo. Sky is the limit with nearby dining, entertainment in the hustle & bustle of city life or cross over the street to enjoy the restful trees, take a ride on a swan , BBQ , view a show at the Amphitheater or just wind down with a great walk around the enchanting Lake Eola! Resort style Pool with deck, Fitness Center, Club Room with catering area, Pet Friendly community, Under 12lbs small dogs only. No need to use your car, city rental bikes are available right outside your building doors! This is a must see that wont last! **Additional Application Fee for The Metropolitan is required.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4581516)