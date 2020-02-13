All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1501 S Westmoreland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1501 S Westmoreland Dr
Last updated December 26 2019 at 9:39 PM

1501 S Westmoreland Dr

1501 Westmoreland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1501 Westmoreland Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3bed 1bath is located minutes from downtown Orlando!! It has tile and laminate flooring throughout. Kitchen appliances include refrigerator, range and dishwasher. *Just 25 minutes to the Airport *Convenient to I-4, 408 and local shopping and dining.

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.258.2448.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 S Westmoreland Dr have any available units?
1501 S Westmoreland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 S Westmoreland Dr have?
Some of 1501 S Westmoreland Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 S Westmoreland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1501 S Westmoreland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 S Westmoreland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 S Westmoreland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1501 S Westmoreland Dr offer parking?
No, 1501 S Westmoreland Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1501 S Westmoreland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1501 S Westmoreland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 S Westmoreland Dr have a pool?
No, 1501 S Westmoreland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1501 S Westmoreland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1501 S Westmoreland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 S Westmoreland Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 S Westmoreland Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Move Cross Country
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32822
Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Bainbridge at Nona Place
12855 Sunstone Avenue
Orlando, FL 32832
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach