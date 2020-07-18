All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street

1500 1/2 Mount Vernon St · (407) 425-5069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1500 1/2 Mount Vernon St, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street · Avail. Aug 1

$1,350

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 576 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street Available 08/01/20 - Charming two bedroom carriage house apartment available in downtown area. Property features: Central heat/AC, fully equipped kitchen with gas range, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors, garage parking below for one vehicle. Fully solar powered. Rent includes electric, sewer, trash and water. Rent also includes Electric Vehicle charging (level 2 J1772.) Owner may take a dog, pet fee $350.00, no cats. Owner prefers non-smoker. This unit is not furnished. Renters insurance required. Please note this property is behind 1500 Mt. Vernon.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5902290)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street have any available units?
1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street have?
Some of 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street is pet friendly.
Does 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street offers parking.
Does 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street have a pool?
No, 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street have accessible units?
No, 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St
Orlando, FL 32839
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity