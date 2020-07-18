Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry range Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1500 1/2 Mount Vernon Street Available 08/01/20 - Charming two bedroom carriage house apartment available in downtown area. Property features: Central heat/AC, fully equipped kitchen with gas range, in-unit washer/dryer, hardwood floors, garage parking below for one vehicle. Fully solar powered. Rent includes electric, sewer, trash and water. Rent also includes Electric Vehicle charging (level 2 J1772.) Owner may take a dog, pet fee $350.00, no cats. Owner prefers non-smoker. This unit is not furnished. Renters insurance required. Please note this property is behind 1500 Mt. Vernon.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5902290)